Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Walks Red Carpet In Bengal Tiger-inspired Sabyasachi saree

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been in the news ever since it was announced that she would represent India on the Cannes 2022 jury. The prestigious Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 17, 2022, and several popular Indian stars graced the event with their presence. Among them, was Deepika Padukone, who opted for a retro saree as she looked stunning at the international festival.

Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi saree at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The Bollywood star walked the red carpet in a shimmering Sabyasachi gold and black striped saree, which she paired with a sequenced off-shoulder blouse. She looked regal as she tied her hair back and wore a bedazzled band around her head, which matched her elegant earrings. To note, the saree is inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger. According to various media reports, the stripes have been block-printed and hand-embroidered by the finest Indian craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier.

The actor walked the red carpet in style as she waved at the fans and photographers gathered there. She also posed with the Cannes 2022 jury for a quick photoshoot.

The actor was also earlier photographed at the Cannes Jury Photocall, for which she also donned a Sabyasachi outfit. She donned a cream floral shirt, which she tucked into a pair of olive green parallel pants. She took her look up a notch as she paired her outfit with a bedazzled choker and fans hailed her look online.

📸Instantané #Photocall du Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes !

- #Photocall instant of the 75th Festival de Cannes Jury!#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nkilgrLGBm — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

Apart from Deepika, several Indian celebrities graced the event with their presence. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur led the Indian delegation at the 75th edition of the event in France. Urvashi Rautela, singer Mame Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, R Madhavan and many others also arrived at Cannes 2022.

Ahead of the event on May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his joy regarding India's presence at the event and mentioned that he was 'delighted' about the country's participation as the Country of Honour at the festival. In a statement released by the Government of India, he said, "As India celebrates its 75 years of independence, the 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival, as well as 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance the pride and joy associated with the momentous milestones. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses the immense potential to become the content hub of the world. The government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector."

