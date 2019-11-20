Deepika Padukone: When The Padmaavat Actor Aced The Vintage Looks With Elan

In the last two decades, the demand for vintage outfits has grown. People are often witnessed fashioning vintage outfits at various. It is no secret that the vintage style is making a comeback. Celebrities are the first ones to showcase these outfits in events and on screens creating a demand for them. Deepika Padukone has also hopped on the vintage wagon. Known to pull off any and all kinds of outfits, here are a few times the star fashioned the best of vintage outfits.

Deepika Padukone goes vintage with her outfits

For a recent shoot with a prestigious magazine, the star fashioned a full-sized red gown. With an off-shoulder neck, the dress had a princess fit with a long tail. The dress had long Victorian sleeves and Padukone chose to go for a sleek ponytail look.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s Reaction To Ranveer Singh's Love-struck Fan; See Video

For the same photoshoot, the star donned a black full-length dress. The dress had a ball gown fit with a choker neck and a long veil attached to it. Going for a sleek ponytail, she accessorised the look with studded jewellery and meshed gloves.

For another photoshoot, Deepika Padukone chose to fashion the popular polka dots look. She wore a blue dress with bold polka dots and a one-shoulder fit. Going for a sleek wavy hair look, she ripped the look with small studded earrings.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Expresses Gratitude As She Rings In First Anniversary With Ranveer Singh

The star is currently gearing up for multiple films. She will be a part of two biopics, Chhapaak, which is based on the life of the acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Agarwal and 83’ the film which is based on the life of Kapil Dev and the all the efforts that led to the 1983 Cricket World Cup win for India. She will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. She will also be reportedly seen in xXx 4 and Sapna Didi. She has also reportedly been roped in for an untitled Vishal Bharadwaj project and will also be a part of Ramayana.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone: Here Are A Few Of Her Best Outfits From Ram Leela

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Continues To Spread Awareness Through Her Live Love Laugh Foundation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.