Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh Or Ranbir Kapoor, Better On-screen Pairing?

Deepika Padukone made her huge Bollywood debut in the year 2007 with Om Shanti Om. In her 14 years long acting career, Deepika Padukone has worked with almost every leading male superstar in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are two such stars who have not only worked with her but Deepika's chemistry with them is also widely appreciated. Having said that, let's take a look at which of these actors' on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone impressed fans the most.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were first seen together in 2013 in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Sanjay Leela Bhansali not only introduced them to the fans but also garnered three blockbuster hits. Ram-Leela earned ₹2.2 billion in its run and rose as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2013. Later in 2015, Deepika and Ranveer Singh were again seen together in Bajirao Mastani. Here, Ranveer played Bajirao, while Deepika appeared as Mastani. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Bajirao Mastani was a major commercial success. It collected over ₹356 crores at the box office. In 2018, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's duo was featured in Padmaavat. However, here, the duo wasn't paired together as lovers. Deepika was featured as Shahid Kapoor's love interest. For their next, the real-life husband-wife will play on-screen husband wife in '83. The sports biopic is based on Kapil Dev's life.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have churned out three films together. Initially, Siddharth Anand introduced Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen chemistry in 2008 with Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film also stars Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba. Released on August 15, 2008, the film was the eighth highest-grossing movie of that year. Later in 2013, the duo was again seen romancing on-screen with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The romantic comedy was a superhit success. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the second film to cross ₹300 crores worldwide after 3 Idiots. It is a very popular film amongst the youth. Tamasha was the last film of the duo together. Tamasha is a romantic film that features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and focuses on the concept of mental health. The film grossed over ₹136 crores worldwide and gained mixed reviews.

