Deepika Padukone's 'Chandni Chowk To China' Was Titled 'Made In China'? Know More Facts

Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar starrer, Chandni Chowk to China is an action comedy-drama released in 2009. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is about a common chef from Chandni Chowk, Delhi who moves to China after the inmates of a troubled village believe him to be the reincarnation of a slain Chinese revolutionary. Chandni Chowk to China was a huge Bollywood success, tagged as the third highest-grossing film of the year.

Intriguing trivia and lesser-known facts -

Chandni Chowk to China was the first-ever film that was granted allowance by the Chinese government to shoot a fighting sequence on the Great Wall of China.

The fight scene shot on the Great Wall was completed in seven days. Initially, it reportedly was planned to be shot in 20 days but the Chinese government only allowed for seven days for tourism purposes. However, those seven days were extremely busy; reportedly, Akshay Kumar, who usually shoots for only 10 hours a day, had to shoot for 18 hours in chilly conditions on the Wall.

Chandni Chowk to China was originally titled "Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo" and later "Mad in China."

According to the IMDB reports, the film is the first Indian production that was shot in China.

The film also starred Chia-Hui Liu, a Hongkong's action star. Akshay Kumar, being one of his biggest fans claimed that he watched Liu's The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978) about 100 times.

Chandni Chowk to China is Warner Bros. Pictures' first Hindi film.

The film was reported to be inspired by Kung Fu Hustle (2004) where both storylines show the protagonists' bad luck and failures.

At the end of the film, Akshay Kumar can be spotted giving a hint about a sequel named 'Chandni Chowk to Africa' that was never made.

The Deepika Padukone starrer was the third Bollywood collaboration with a major Hollywood studio.

A song in the film is titled India Se Aaya Mera Dost. This is a twist on the Bombay to Goa (1972) song Bombay Se Aaya Mera Dost.

In the film, the date on the Opera Night ticket reads "16 January 2009". This is the actual release date of the film.

