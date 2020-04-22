Deepika Padukone Puts Discussion With WHO Director 'on Hold'; Releases Statement

With an aim to prioritize mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announced an online discussion on Sunday. Due to 'highly unavoidable circumstances', the actor on Wednesday announced that the chat has been 'put on hold until further notice'.

The actor who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, said that she would go live on Instagram with the WHO chief on 23rd April, Thursday at 7.30 pm IST.

Taking to her Instagram handle, 'Piku' actor released a statement saying, "Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice."

She concluded by saying, "Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much love, Deepika."

"Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," Deepika shared in a post, which is now deleted.

A year after going public with her diagnosis, the 34-year-old actor launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health.

Hospitals treating COVID-19 cases, doctors attending on patients and help-lines have been receiving calls of this kind over the past few days from anxious and concerned people worried over the pandemic. "People go on anticipating worst scenarios, this has to be broken. This is a cycle of concern which will snowball into worst preoccupation", a mental health expert told PTI.

Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, B N Gangadhar, who has more than 30 years of extensive experience in the field of mental health from both clinical and academic perspectives, termed such concerns as normal reactions to unusual situations.

(With PTI inputs)

