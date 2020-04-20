WHO Director-General has message for Deepika Padukone ahead of collaboration amid COVID-19

Deepika Padukone has been among the major names in the film industry to open up on her battle against depression. The actor has even set up an NGO that deals with mental health, and is known to regularly share her views on the sensitive topic, to boost the morale of those in similar phases. The Bajirao Mastani star now is set to take this initiative on a global level, as the world battles the deadly COVID-19.

READ: Deepika Padukone To Talk About Mental Health With WHO Chief Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With conditions not conducive due to lockdown and other restrictions taking a toll on people, Deepika is joining hands with the World Health Organisation for a session on mental health. After the actor announced the session to be held via an Instagram live session on April 23, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus conveyed his gratitude to the 34-year-old for her ‘efforts and advocacy’ on the importance of mental health during the difficult time of COVID-19. He added that the world was ‘together’ as he expressed his eagerness for the session on Thursday.

READ: From Nayanthara To Deepika Padukone, These Celebs Got Their Tattoos Changed Post Breakup

Here’s the tweet:

Thank you @deepikapadukone for your efforts and advocacy on the importance of #mentalhealth during this difficult time of #COVID19 we are all facing. I look forward to our @instagram Live on Thursday. Together!https://t.co/bNbYUXg4Gy — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

Earlier Deepika had informed her fans of the session with a graphic and the words ‘prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond.’ The duo seeks to dwell on the lessons they can learn about mental health for the future.

READ:Sonakshi Sinha To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Divas Share Post-lockdown Plans

Earlier, Deepika had taken the #SafeHands Challenge, nominated by Ghebreyesus, and shot a video washing her hands to highlight the importance of washing hands in the fight against COVID-19. Apart from Deepika, another Indian star who worked in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra, had joined hands with WHO by participating in an Instagram live session with doctors from WHO on COVID-19 information and misconceptions.

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Fans Swoon Over Deepika And Anushka's Beauty In This 2009 Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.