Deepika Padukone's Historical Dramas Like 'Padmaavat', More To Add To Watchlist

Deepika Padukone made her on-screen debut with Aishwarya in 2006, followed by her huge Bollywood debut, Om Shanti Om in the year 2007. Being one of the highest-paid actors from Bollywood, the former model has carved her niche in the industry within no time. Throughout her career, Padukone has churned out several historical dramas. Having said that, let's check out Deepika Padukone's historical films to add to your watchlist in lockdown.

Padmaavat

The epic periodic drama film, Padmaavat is loosely based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Padmaavat features Deepika Padukone, as Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen known for her beauty and also the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer Singh portrayed Sultan Alauddin Khilji, an emperor who hears of her beauty and attacks her kingdom to claim her. Other Bollywood actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka are featured in supporting roles. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat won three National Film Awards.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sikandar Kher, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey is a historical action-adventure film. It is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Based on Manini Chatterjee's Do and Die, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey describes the Chittagong uprising from its beginning to its aftermath, an April 18, 1930 attempt to raid the armoury of police and auxiliary forces in Chittagong. Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey opened to positive reviews.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is another epic historical drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bajirao Mastani is based on the fictional Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, which narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife. In the lead cast, the film features Ranveer Singh as Maratha Peshwa Bajirao, Deepika Padukone as his second wife Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as his first wife Kashibai. The film received a leading fourteen nominations at the 61st Filmfare Awards and won nine awards.

Kochadaiiyaan

Kochadaiiyaan is based on the quest of an 8th-century warrior, Kochadaiyan Ranadhiran who seeks revenge after beholding the outlawed punishment commanded to his father, a good-hearted warrior in his kingdom, by the jealous ruler. It is India's first photorealistic motion capture film, featuring characters whose designs were based on the appearance and likeness of their respective actors. Overall, the film received a mixed critical response worldwide.

