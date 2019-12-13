Deepika Padukone’s Iconic Scenes In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Movies

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor has received several awards and nominations for her performances in various movies. She has collaborated with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the past few years. It is through her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali that she met Ranveer Singh and developed a chemistry with him. She has acted in SLB’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly speaks very highly of her when it comes to her performances. Here is a look at five of Deepika’s most intense scenes in SLB’s movies. These are not in any particular order.

Jauhar in Padmaavat

This scene from the movie is regarding a sacrifice - a sacrifice to preserve the honour of their women. Many felt that Deepika portrayed this scene with restraint and emotive power. The scene was about Deepika and all the women sacrificing themselves in order to prevent living under the rule of the villain Alauddin Khalji. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also mentioned that Deepika has the potential to join the ranks of our legendary actors.

Confrontation in Gooliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela

This scene included a confrontation between Ranveer and Deepika. The actor portrayed this scene with extreme diplomacy and it shows. She is the embodiment of power and vitality in this particular scene. Also, when it comes to portraying the parity between men and women, Deepika often portrays it with all her heart.

Mastani parleys with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bajirao Mastani

This is one of the most iconic scenes in the movie. The sequence solidifies as Mastani is offered a gift and she asks for Peshwa to be her husband. Deepika’s fearless and gallant characteristics are the highlight of the scene. The actor never fails to impress the audience with her charm.

Test with Gandharvasen in Padmaavat

In this scene, Gandharvasen tests Padmaavat’s limits by asking her several trick questions. The scene intensifies as her transition into smooth talker takes places. Deepika answers all the trick questions asked by Gandharvasen with diplomacy and ferocity. Deepika possesses a light in her character which she portrays overtly.

Priyanka invites Deepika to the festival in Bajirao Mastani

In this scene, Priyanka approaches Deepika. Priyanka is shattered from the fact that Ranveer married Deepika. Deepika then reassures Priyanka that his love for her still stands strong and none of the women is anyone’s possessions. She empowers and reassures her like the bold woman she is.

