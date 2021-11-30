Last Updated:

Deepika Padukone's Latest Fashion Outing Gets Mixed Views, Some Ask If Ranveer Inspired It

Deepika Padukone's latest fashion outing received mixed views from netizens. Some asked the actor if husband Ranveer Singh inspired it.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Deepika Padukone, ranveer singh

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, @varindertchawla


Deepika Padukone is considered among the fashionable stars of the film industry. While many of her appearances has won praises for her fashion sense, others could only please some of the netizens. One such appearance was the actor's latest airport look.

The Chhapaak star headed out of Mumbai recently, and her attire became a talking point among netizens. With husband Ranveer Singh known for out-of-the-box fashion sense, some asked if he was the inspiration for the look. Here's what netizens had to say on her latest fashion appearance.

Deepika Padukone's airport look gets mixed views, some ask if Ranveer Singh was the inspiration for it

Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai private airport on Monday dressed in an all-denim look, of a jacket and pants. However, it was her footwear that attracted the netizens' attention as she posed for the cameras. She donned white socks along with her heels and some netizens felt it was not the best combination. 

READ | Deepika Padukone starts dubbing for Shakun Batra's untitled film in Mumbai: Reports

One of the comments was if she had worn Ranveer Singh's clothes. Another wrote that her husband's fashion choices have moved on to her as well, wondering if they had the same designer too.  

READ | Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's '83' to premiere in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival


 Her fans, however,  were super impressed, and they used words like 'stunning' and more.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were in the news for the trailer release of '83.  The trailer became a huge talking point upon release with fans and celebrities showering their love on it.

While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, she enacts the part of his wife Romi Dev.

Deepika's character was seen trolling Ranveer's choice of words, when he says it was a 'do and die' match for the team, and correcting him that it was 'do or die'. She could be seen cheering for him in the stands and also crying when the performances were not the best. 

READ | 83: Kichcha Sudeepa to present Kannada Version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's next

Deepika only has a cameo in the film and is also one of the producers of the film. It is only the first time they are working together in a film, after their marriage.'83 is gearing up for release on December 24.

READ | '83' trailer: Deepika Padukone makes special entry as Kapil Dev's wife; fans surprised
READ | Ranveer, Deepika to Amitabh, Jaya: Real life couples who've starred in movies together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bollywood news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com