Deepika Padukone's Latest Fashion Outing Gets Mixed Views, Some Ask If Ranveer Inspired It

Deepika Padukone is considered among the fashionable stars of the film industry. While many of her appearances has won praises for her fashion sense, others could only please some of the netizens. One such appearance was the actor's latest airport look.

The Chhapaak star headed out of Mumbai recently, and her attire became a talking point among netizens. With husband Ranveer Singh known for out-of-the-box fashion sense, some asked if he was the inspiration for the look. Here's what netizens had to say on her latest fashion appearance.

Deepika Padukone's airport look gets mixed views, some ask if Ranveer Singh was the inspiration for it

Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai private airport on Monday dressed in an all-denim look, of a jacket and pants. However, it was her footwear that attracted the netizens' attention as she posed for the cameras. She donned white socks along with her heels and some netizens felt it was not the best combination.

One of the comments was if she had worn Ranveer Singh's clothes. Another wrote that her husband's fashion choices have moved on to her as well, wondering if they had the same designer too.



Her fans, however, were super impressed, and they used words like 'stunning' and more.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were in the news for the trailer release of '83. The trailer became a huge talking point upon release with fans and celebrities showering their love on it.

While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, she enacts the part of his wife Romi Dev.

Deepika's character was seen trolling Ranveer's choice of words, when he says it was a 'do and die' match for the team, and correcting him that it was 'do or die'. She could be seen cheering for him in the stands and also crying when the performances were not the best.

Deepika only has a cameo in the film and is also one of the producers of the film. It is only the first time they are working together in a film, after their marriage.'83 is gearing up for release on December 24.