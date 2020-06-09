Deepika Padukone's Movie Trailers That Got More Than 10 Million Views Online; See List

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in her short acting career, has managed to carve a niche in the film industry with her acting performance and onscreen charisma. Here are a few trailers of Deepika Padukone's movies that got more than 10 million views online. Check out.

Deepika Padukone's movie trailers that crossed 10 million views

Chennai Express (2013)

The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, narrates the tale of two individuals who fall in love over a train ride. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their respective production banners. The Deepika Padukone starrer's trailer was released in July 2013 and crossed 10 million views as of 2020.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2013)

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead, is the screen adaptation of William Shakespeare's play named Romeo Juliet. Ram Leela was written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who jointly produced the Deepika Padukone starrer with Eros International. The film's trailer released in September 2013 has 12 million views as of 2020.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead is reported to based on Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial narrates the story of Maratha ruler Peshwa Bajirao. Bajirao Mastani's trailer was released in November 2015 and has 16 million views as of 2020.

Padmaavat (2018)

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead is reported to be based on Malik Muhammed Jayasi's poem Padmavat. Padmaavat marked Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's third association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Padmaavat's trailer released in October 2017 has crossed 61 million views as of 2020.

Chhapaak (2020)

Deepika Padukone's latest release Chhapaak narrates the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also had Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, and Pallavi Batra in pivotal roles. Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar was Deepika Padukone's first movie as a producer. Deepika Padukone starrer's trailer released in December 2019 has crossed 50 million views as of 2020.

