Deepika Padukone's Movies Like 'Om Shanti Om' & Others Where Director Was Scriptwriter

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in her decade long acting career has starred in movies where the director was also the scriptwriter of the film. Deepika Padukone's movies like Om Shanti Om, Padmaavat, other films where the directors were the scriptwriter. Here's a complete list, have a look.

Deepika Padukone's movies where directors were also scriptwriters

Om Shanti Om (2007)

The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, marked the latter's Bollywood debut. Om Shanti Om is written and directed by Farah Khan along with Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The Deepika Padukone starrer released to positive reviews and was a success at the box office.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, was written and directed by Imitiaz Ali. The film narrates two love stories spanning across different eras. The Deepika Padukone starrer also had Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro in pivotal roles. The movie was remade in 2020 by the filmmaker with fresh cast and storyline.

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

The movie, starring Farah Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in the lead, was written and directed by debutant Vijay Lalwani. The film narrates the tale of a man suffering from Schizophrenia, which complicates his professional and personal life. The Deepika Padukone starrer released to mixed reactions and could not collect the expected returns at the box office.

Padmaavat (2018)

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, was written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Deepika Padukone starrer narrated the tale of Rani Padmavati and the fight to win over her town by an invader. The movie released in 2018 to positive reviews and became one of Deepika's highest-grossing movie to date.

Chhapaak (2020)

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor and her struggle to punish her perpetrators. The movie was written and directed by Meghna Gulzar along with Atika Chohan. The movie released in 2020 was a box office debacle.

Other Deepika Padukone's movies where directors were also scriptwriters

Aarakshan (2011)- written and directed by Prakash Jha

Desi Boyz (2011)- written and directed by Rohit Dhawan

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)- written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Finding Fanny (2014)- written and directed by Homi Adajania

Happy New Year (2014)- written and directed by Farah Khan

Tamasha (2015)- written and directed by Imitiaz Ali

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika will be next seen playing a prominent role in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April. However, it was pushed to the on-going lockdown.

