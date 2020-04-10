Deepika Padukone's Best Scenes From 'Om Shanti Om' As 'Shantipriya' & 'Sandy'

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan. She was seen playing a dual role, first as a superstar Shantipriya and the other as Sandy. Here are some of Deepika Padukone's best scenes from Om Shanti Om.

Deepika Padukone's best scenes from the movie Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone's famous hand wave

Deepika Padukone was seen in the movie Om Shanti Om as a superstar of Bollywood Shantipriya. One of the best scenes from the movie is when she attends an award function in beautiful pink attire. Surrounded by her fans, she walks out of the car and waves at them, truly living the moment she had been waiting for.

Her fangirl moment when she meets her favourite star

After the death of Shantipriya, the story takes a different turn. While now a superstar, Om Kapoor decides to take revenge from the man who killed his Shantipriya, he searches for her lookalike. Almost when he loses all hope, he finds a girl walks into his life who is the exact copy of Shantipriya, Sandy.

Another best moment of Deepika Padukone from the film Om Shanti Om is when Sandy is starstruck by Om Kapoor and almost faints when he touches her.

Her makeover from Sandy to Shanti

At first, when Deepika Padukone is asked to pretend as Shantipriya, in order to take revenge from Arjun Rampal, she takes it as a joke. But when Om Kapoor explains her the depth of the situation, she transforms herself and gets into the character. This transformation from Sandy to Shantipriya is one of Deepika Padukone's best moments from the movie.

Scaring Arjun Rampal

When Deepika Padukone transforms herself from Sandy to Shantipriya for their revenge from Arjun Rampal, she disguises herself as Shantipriya's ghost to scare him. This was another best scene of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om, as she goes around making him feel her presence.

