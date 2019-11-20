Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Shaleena Nathani's Best Fashion Looks

The person behind some of the best looks of Bollywood A-listers, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani has one of the best sense of fashion. She has dressed up many who’s who in Bollywood while managing to up her game each time. Shaleena has sported many fashion looks that one must take fashion inspirations from. She rose to fame as she mentors the aspiring fashion influencers on the fashion-based reality. Here are some of the best fashion looks of the celebrity stylist herself.

Best fashion looks

Shaleena Nathani sizzled in a printed gown custom made by the ace designer Swapnil Shinde. The marvellous designer flaunted her charm as she wore green coloured dangling earrings and completed the outfit with a pair of straps heels. She did justice to the deep cut V neck outfit by pulling her hair behind in a tight ponytail.

Shaleena made a fashion statement by sporting a denim jacket and wearing it like a dress. She wore a black coloured belt and similar coloured heels to complement the attire. The celebrity stylist left her hair open pushed to one side while flaunting a heavy chain and a pit of hoop earrings.

Shaleena made heads turn as she wore a black leather dress. She accessorised the outfit with a heavy golden chain and a black coloured belt. She wore a pair of dark coloured stocking that added to the beauty of the attire. She kept her makeup to a minimum and pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

Shaleena looked ravishing as she poses for the lens in a red asymmetrical tulle gown. She wore her signature black belt around her waist and left her hair open. The deep V neckline of the tulle gown by Giambattista Valli x H&M looked fantastic as she showcased her playful side. She made a statement by wearing a pair of white shoes under the elegant attire.

Shaleena had her bling on in a shimmering top and pant look. She wore a dark coloured single shoulder top by the ace designer Isabel Marant and paired the outfit with a pair of loose shimmery golden pants by Peter Piloto. She wore a pair of glittering stilettos by Saint Laurent and struck a glamorous pose for the lens. She accessorised the look with a pair of black dangling earrings and a golden coloured bracelet.

