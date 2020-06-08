Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic With Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh; Check Out

A fan account has shared an unseen picture of Deepika Padukone with Arjun Singh and Ranveer. While Arjun kissed Deepika on her cheeks, Ranveer Singh's look was very interesting in the picture. Check out the picture here.

Arjun Kapoor kisses Deepika, Ranveer Singh looks jealous

Recently, Deepika Padukone's fan account shared a quirky picture of the Bajirao Mastani actor with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. In this Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor is seen kissing Deepika Padukone on her cheeks, while Ranveer Singh stood there aside with a jealous and angry expression. Here, the Om Shanti Om debutant, stunned in a pink and golden ethnic attire. Whereas, Ranveer Singh can be spotted in a blue khaki outfit and Arjun Kapoor sported a black leather jacket. Take a look at the picture.

The Instagram post seems to be from a promotional event of Finding Fanny featuring Deepika Padukone with the bromance duo, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The Gunday actors Arjun and Ranveer are known for their friendship and bond they share, on-screen and off-screen. The duo has worked together in Gunday and Finding Fanny. In Finding Fanny, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor played the leads while Ranveer was seen in a special appearance.

The satirical road comedy film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Finding Fanny is based on a road trip set in Goa. It follows the journey of five dysfunctional friends who set out on a road trip in search of Fanny, the love-interest of Naseeruddin Shah. It was also selected to be screened at the 19th Busan International Film Festival in October 2014.

Next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the acid attack survivors. The Housefull actor will next be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic, '83. Here, Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Bhatia. Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

