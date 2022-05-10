Delhi HC Clears Release Of Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'; Makers To Add Disclaimers

The Delhi High Court has cleared Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar for theatrical release. The development came a day after the bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla started hearing a case in connection with the film on May 9. As per a report by Live Law, the judges said that the trailer gave an impression that pre-birth sex determination – a prohibited activity – is freely available at any ultrasound clinic.

The bench had, on Monday, said that the message being displayed through the film was 'good', but one could not portray a pregnant woman being taken to the clinic in this manner.

Delhi High Court clears Jayeshbhai Jordaar for theatrical release

On May 10, Delhi High Court cleared Jayeshbhai Jordaar for its theatrical release. As per a report by Bar and Bench, the court's order stated, "We have also perused the trailer and also the relevant scenes from the movie. We had suggested certain further disclaimers to be displayed in the trailer and also in the movie when the scenes in relation to the ultrasound scene and another connected scene are depicted. The learned senior counsel, without prejudice to his submissions, has agreed to depict a further static warning/disclaimer to be depicted during the running of both the scenes."

The court's order further read, "A screenshot of such disclaimer is reproduced here. Keeping in view that the film has already been certified and is scheduled to be released on May 13 and the disclaimer that has now been agreed to be shown during the scene in question. The senior counsel submits that a similar warning/disclaimer will be depicted in all formats on the trailer and YouTube. He, however, submits that he will require some time. he assures us that the same will be done. The R-4 is bound by the statements made by the senior counsel on its behalf."

Court gives producers 6 days to add disclaimers to the film

The court stated that it should be the responsibility of the filmmakers to ensure that social evils, when shown onscreen, are not glorified. Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the producer, cited the references of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat - to insist that the film must be seen in its entirety.

The court also ordered the makers to add disclaimers in the YouTube trailers as well as in the film when it lands on any digital platform. The producers have been given six days to add the disclaimers to the related YouTube videos.

