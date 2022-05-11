'Dhaakad': Arjun Rampal Prepares Matrimonial Bio For 'fabulous Actor' Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are currently gearing up for their role in the upcoming film Dhaakad, which is scheduled to release on May 20, 2022. The duo recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel for an interview and got candid about various aspects of their life. During their chat, Arjun Rampal prepared a matrimonial bio for his co-star as he hailed her for being a 'fabulous actor'.

Arjun Rampal makes matrimonial bio for Dhaakad co-star Kangana Ranaut

Arjun Rampal was asked during the interview to prepare a matrimonial bio for his co-star and she seemed to fear what he woudl come up with and said, "I'm very scared!". Rampal then began to hail her for being a great actor and a very sweet person. He also called her 'god-fearing' and mentioned she practices religious rituals and also does yoga. He said, "Kangana is a fabulous actor, she's very sweet, loving and god-fearing."

Rampal also mentioned that the duo 'go back a really long way'. He recalled that he and Kangana won their first National Awards together, for Rock on and Fashion respectively. He also hilariously mentioned they have done films together that they have 'always wanted to forget'. He said, "Kangana and I go back a really long way. We both received our first national awards together. She got it for Fashion, and I got it for Rock on, and we both got it for best-supporting actors at that point in time. we're good friends, we've hung out together. We've done some films we've always wanted to forget."

Hearing this, Kangana mentioned there is a difference between the reaction one receives when they say something controversial, depending on if they are a man or woman. She mentioned Arjun can 'get away with anything', and called him 'very controversial'. However, she said, "He doesn't get bad press like I do."

Dhaakad trailer

The recently released Dhaakad trailer saw the leading duo in fierce avatars. Kangana was seen in the action-packed role of Agent Agni and performed some high-voltage stunts. She is on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate and must pass every obstacle that comes her way. Fans are eager to see her in this unique avatar on the big screen and await the Dhaakad release on May 20, 2022.

