Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are all set for the release of their much-awaited action film titled Dhaakad, which is scheduled to release on May 20, 2022. The makers of the film released the power-packer trailer of the movie on Friday, which piqued fans' interest in the upcoming film. The trailer gave fans a glimpse into the all-new avatar of Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni.

Dhaakad trailer out

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the recently released Dhaakad trailer saw Kangana Ranaut step into an action-packed role as Agent Agni. She was seen performing some high-voltage stunts and several fans and followers took to the comments of the trailer to hail her for her performance. She is seen working hard while on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate, which operates from the coal mining belt in central India.

Agent Agni is handed a book of the names of those running the human trafficking syndicate and the short glimpse into the film hints at Ranaut's character going undercover to bust the operation. The trailer also gives viewers a peek into Agent Agni's past and the trauma she has been through. She is also seen being captured and must fight her way to freedom. The actor handles heavy machinery and is seen taking action to another level with her fierce shots. Arjun Rampal also makes an appearance in the trailer, but not much is revealed about his character. He is seen in a fierce avatar and also engaged in some action sequences.

Watch the Dhaakad trailer here:

Kangana recently shared a teaser from the film ahead of the release of the Dhaakad trailer and asked fans which side they would pick. She captioned the post giving fans a few hints about what to expect in the film as she wrote, "A havoc is in the making because that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano. This face-off is going to be fierce! Whose side would you pick?"

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, Twitter/@taran_adarsh