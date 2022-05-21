'Dhaakad' Box Office Collection, Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Opens To Dull Response

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad recently hit the big screens on 20 May 2022. The film saw Kangana step into the shoes of the fierce Agent Agni who battles with Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer. The movie had large-scale action sequences where Kangana is seen doing some daredevil stunts involving guns.

The movie is one of the big-scale projects in the country with a female lead and is touted to be India's first female spy thriller. While there was a massive buzz around the film, the hype around the project is not reflected in its box office collections as the actioner opened to some unimpressive figures.

Dhaakad Box office collection Day 1

The Kangana Ranaut starrer takes a poor start and opened to a dull response at the box office. As per the reports of Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that Dhaakad performed low on its first day at the ticket window and minted around Rs 1.20 cr in India net on its first day.

Despite having an unusual storyline, the film failed to attract the masses to the theatres. It had an overall 7.71% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, May 20, 2022. Morever, it is also receiving a tough fight from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

More about Dhaakad

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. Arjun Rampal plays the lead antagonist Rudraveer in the film. The film witnessed Kangana performing some high-voltage stunts as she is on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate and must pass every obstacle that comes her way. The movie is helmed by Razneesh Ghai while Zee Studios is distributing it. Deepak Mukut and Sohel Mukut have jointly bankrolled the film under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut