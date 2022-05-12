Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited action flick Dhaakad, which is set to release on May 20, 2022. The film will see Kangana step into the shoes of the fierce Agent Agni, while she goes head to head with Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer. The makers of the film have now released an all-new trailer of the movie before it hits the big screen soon and gave viewers a glimpse of what they can expect.

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's Dhaakad trailer 2

The second trailer of the much-awaited Bollywood film saw Agent Agni trying to find her way to Arjun Rampal's character, Rudraveer. It features her going on a killing spree and doing whatever it takes to get to him. She is seen fighting off goons and also goes undercover to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate, as revealed in the first trailer of the movie. The actor is seen with a sword, knife and gun as she engages in some high-voltage action sequences. Very few scenes of Arjun Rampal as the antagonist are featured in the trailer and gave viewers hints about his character. He goes head-to-head with Agent Agni and viewers are left at the edge of their seats. At the end of the trailer, she makes sure to tell her opponents that they 'messed with the wrong girl'.

Watch the Dhaakad trailer 2 here

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the first trailer of the film gave viewers an idea of the plot and piqued their interest in the release. The trailer features several stunts and saw Agent Agni going on a mission to bust Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate, which operates from the coal mining belt in central India. She is handed a book with the names of those running the syndicate. Apart from giving a glimpse at her fierce side, the trailer also saw her being vulnerable as she is forced to deal with traumas from her past. She was also seen captured by goons and had to fight her way to freedom. The film is scheduled to release on May 20, 2022, and fans can't wait to see Kangana step into an all-new avatar.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut