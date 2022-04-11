Kangana Ranaut is all set to take the audience by storm with her highly-anticipated film Dhaakad. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana recently unveiled a brand new motion poster of her forthcoming film. The poster saw the Queen actor donning a black coloured outfit with some protective gear.

Kangana Ranaut shares motion poster of Dhaakad

As per the caption of her Instagram post, Kangana will be essaying the role of Agent Agni. The Thalaivi actor is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that each look that features her is the best. Ranaut will stun audiences with her 7 different looks with the makers of Dhaakad promising never-seen-before high octane stunts at the actor's behest.

Dhaakad teaser to be released on April 12

As if proof of the same, Kangana has released a motion poster from the forthcoming film in which she seems to be in a fierce avatar. It seems like the Manikarnika actor has also experimented with her hairstyles in Dhaakad. The caption under the post read, "Agni Aa Rahi Hai Dhaakad Teaser Out Tomorrow. #DhaakadTeaser #Dhaakad". The much-awaited teaser of the action flick will be released on Tuesday, April 12.

Fans say, 'Kangana ma'am rocks'

Netizens were quick to shower praises and the actor's comment section is proof of it. A netizen wrote, You acting in fashion has made me fall in love with u♥️♥️I just love you", another one commented, "Legit can’t wait to see you in this avatar", a fan wrote, "It seems like Bad blood album of Taylor swift, Kangana ma'am rocks" and many even dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

More on Dhaakad

Dhaakad is Bollywood's first high-octane spy thriller film to be headlined by a female actor. The movie is made on a lavish budget and is also India's first big-scale multilingual female-led project. While the makers of Dhaakad have promised never-seen-before action by Kangana Ranaut, the movie is expected to bring about change in Bollywood and open doors to more high-budget female-centric films. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee.

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut had said, “The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages."

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut