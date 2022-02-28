Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is all set to wow the audience with her fierce avatar in her upcoming film Dhaakad. The actor, who was last seen in the biopic Thalaivii, is now gearing up for the release of her next spy thriller film Dhaakad. While her fans are eager to watch her ace the role of an agent in the film, the actor and the makers recently announced its release date.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled a brand new still from her upcoming film Dhaakad. The picture saw the Queen actor donning a black coloured outfit with some protective gear. She had a gun in her hand as she gave a fierce look.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "The unstoppable force of Agent Agni is fast approaching!" She further revealed her upcoming movie will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The release date of Dhaakad has been locked on May 27, 2022.

She wrote, "The action spy thriller Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022."

Kangana Ranaut on Dhaakad

Dhaakad is Bollywood's first high-octane spy thriller film led by a female actor. The movie is made on a lavish budget and is also India's first big-scale multilingual female-led project. While the makers of Dhaakad have promised never-seen-before action by Kangana Ranaut, the movie is expected to bring about change in Bollywood and open doors to more high-budget female-centric films. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee.

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut mentioned India has never seen such a female-led action entertainer on a big scale. She further quipped the movie will reach maximum viewers owning to its story. She promised her role as Agent Agni will blow fans' minds.

Kangana Ranaut said, “The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power.”

Dhaakad is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, while Deepak Mukut, Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut are bankrolling it. The film will be presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

