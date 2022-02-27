Is Raveena Tandon A Contestant In Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show 'Lock Upp'? Watch Promo

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp premiered on Sunday and as the show went live, the makers shared a new promo featuring Raveena Tandon. In the promo, Kangana was seen introducing the audience to Raveena as the new contestant of the show. Is Raveena Tandon a contestant on Lock Upp? find out here.

Raveena Tandon to participate in Lock Upp?

The makers of Lock Upp shared a new promo of the show featuring actor Raveena Tandon. Kangana was seen introducing the actor as a new contestant, however, Raveena will not be a contestant on the show. The Mast Mast Girl will only be making a special appearance on the show. Tandon will be a jailer inside the Lock Upp house for a day. Take a look at the promo here.

According to a recent IWMBuzz report, the Hyderabad court has dismissed Sanober Baig’s plea to hold the show's release over copyright infringement. Baig claimed that he had pitched the idea of the show to Abhishek Rage, Endemol's Chief Executive Officer and alleged that the CEO of Endemol then took the show's idea and collaborated with Ekta Kapoor. Lock Upp will release on its scheduled date, that is on February 27 on MX player and Alt Balaji.

'Lock Upp' contestants

The new reality show, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. The first contestant to be announced was TV actor Nisha Rawal who was in news for an alleged spat with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The second contestant was a controversial actor and model Poonam Pandey, followed by comedian Munawar Faruqui who was in the headlines as he was arrested for making jokes about religion. Later Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat and TV actor Karanvir Bhora.

It is also rumoured that Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill will also be entering the show. The show will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power; however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself. The show will stream on streaming platforms like Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon/@kanganaranaut