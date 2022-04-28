Kangana Ranaut As Fierce Agent Agni Braces Fans For 'Dhaakad' Trailer; Check Release Date

The release date of Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer action flick, Dhaakad is just around the corner. The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the movie to the masses. Speaking of which, on Thursday, April 28, the lead protagonist of the film Kangana Ranaut took to social media to brace fans for Dhaakad's trailer release. Sharing yet another fiery teaser of the movie, the Queen actor upped the ante with her fierce and bold avatars as she announced the trailer release date of the film.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad's trailer release date

In the short teaser clip, Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni performs action-packed fight sequences as she makes her dashing entry. While sharing the teaser clip, Kangana used an intriguing tagline to portray her ferocious onscreen rivalry with Arjun Rampal. She wrote,

A havoc is in the making because that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano.

This face-off is going to be fierce!

Whose side would you pick?

#DhaakadTrailer out tomorrow.

Catch Agent Agni and Rudraveer in action in theatres on 20th May 2022

Dhaakad trailer is all set to release on Friday, April 29. Previously, in yet another promo teaser, Kangana Ranaut issued a warning to all her enemies about her 'Dhaakad' rage that's set to turn them into dust. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "To my enemies, I am the fire you were warned about. Be ready to burn in Agent Agni's rage #DhaakadTrailer out in 2 days. Catch Agent Agni in action in theatres on 20th May 2022." Take a look:

Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2022. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the movie. While sharing the first look poster of the film, the actor described her character as ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal essays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. While introducing his character poster, Arjun previously shared, “Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! An antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!” Apart from Kangana and Arjun, Divya Dutta will play a pivotal role in the Dhaakad. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut