'Dhaakad' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Kangana Ranaut For Bringing Agent Agni To Life

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad recently hit the theatres. Fans have been waiting for the film for a long time as Kangana Ranaut seemingly shed blood and sweat while prepping for her fierce role of Agent Agni. The film's team kept the viewers entertained ahead of the film and fueled their excitement with its teaser, trailer, stills, and songs. The film also promised large-scale action sequences in which the Thalaivii star could be seen performing some daredevil stunts and indulging in hand-to-hand combat fighting.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. Arjun Rampal plays the lead antagonist Rudraveer in the film. The movie is one of the big-scale projects in the country with a female lead. While there was a massive buzz around the film, several movie-goers went to catch its very first show. Many have also shared their reviews of the movie.

Dhaakad Twitter review

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from the viewers. Fans are left impressed by Kangana Ranaut's acting skills and are urging people to watch the film in the theatres. A Twitter user penned how Kangana Ranaut brought the fierce Agent Agni to life in the spy thriller film.

The user wrote," Kangana Ranaut has immortalised Agent Agni in Dhaakad." He further mentioned how it is Kangana's prep for the film that made the character iconic and wrote, "Her preparation for this role makes Agent Agni one of the most iconic characters for actresses in India. She breathes fire, shows no mercy and agony. India's first superheroine character of this generation." The user also hailed Arjun Rampal for playing the lead antagonist with utmost ease. Another user urged others to watch the movie.

#KanganaRanaut has immortalised Agent Agni in #Dhaakad



Her preparation for this role makes #AgentAgni one of the most iconic character for actresses in India.



She breathes fire, shows no mercy and agony.



India's first super heroine character of this generation. pic.twitter.com/aZi2d0Bhgt — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) May 20, 2022

This is #ArjunRampal's best after Om Shanti Om.



In every action film, if the villain is more menacing than the hero then mazaa hi kuch aur ho jaata hai.



Here #ArjunRampal breathes equal fire and makes it a war with #KanganaRanaut between two equals.



Total #Dhaakad movie 4/5 pic.twitter.com/Vws4T5KMNz — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) May 20, 2022

DHAAKAD … a must watch movie 🍿 a family movie… amazing direction …& kangana mam as usual the ultimate अधिशक्ति at her best …must watch 😍 — shivam sharma (@shivamsharmatic) May 19, 2022

#DhaakadReview #Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL . FUTURISTIC.

While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her own charm. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 — Himesh (@HimeshNankad) May 19, 2022

REVIEW: #Dhaakad



- A great action movie, worthy of an even bigger sequel. #KanganaRanaut is FLAWLESS, #ArjunRampal looks deadly. Script, camerawork, execution; everything is top notch. But what wins you over is Hollywood like screenplay & action sequences.



MUST WATCH 4/5 — Anto M (@antomuthum) May 20, 2022

More about Dhaakad

Dhaakad follows the story of Agent Agni, played by Kangana Ranaut, and her thrilling mission against Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer. Ahead of the movie, its trailer received positive reviews from viewers as it showcased Kangana's fierce avatar. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai while Zee Studios is distributing it. Deepak Mukut and Sohel Mukut have jointly bankrolled the film under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut