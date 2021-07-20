'Dhadak' Turns 3: Janhvi Kapoor Gives Glimpse Into Making Of Film With Throwback BTS Pics

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer film Dhadak clocked three years of its release on July 20. To commemorate the special day, the actress took to Instagram and treated fans with a series of BTS pictures from the set of the film. Through the film, Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood. Remembering her team, director, co-star Ishaan, and others, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note thanking all.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 3 years of Dhadak

Janhvi shared a post and captioned it as, “#Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons, and all of the love.” On the other hand, Ishaan also shared several unseen pictures from the archives where he was seen with Janvi, Shashank Khaitan, and other crew members on the sets. He captioned it, “''3 years of Dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it... And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all.'' Take a look at the posts here:

The story of the film revolves around Madhu and Parthavi who fall in love but face opposition from their families due to their differing social status. In a bid to unite, they elope but Parthavi's father and brother stay on their tail. Dhadak, which is an official Hindi adaption of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, garnered a lot of appreciation when it was released on July 20, 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy (2020) and Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. He has Phone Booth along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in his kitty. Janhvi, who was last seen in Roohi (2021) with Rajkummar Rao, will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2.

