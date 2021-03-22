'Dhamaal' Shooting Locations: Check All Interesting Details About This Film

Dhamaal is considered to be one of the most popular Hindi comedy films which is still watched by many fans after all these years. It has a long list of actors who have played various characters in the movie. The plot of Dhamaal focuses on four youngsters who set out to find a huge sum of hidden money. While many comic scenes from this film would still be fresh in fans’ memory, they may not be aware about the locations where this movie was actually filmed. Following are some of the major Dhamaal shooting locations.

Where was Dhamaal filmed?

While Dhamaal has gained wide popularity among the audience for its plot and its evergreen funny moments, not much has been revealed about where this movie was actually filmed. While the plot focuses on Goa and the treasure that was hidden there, a majority of this film has been shot elsewhere. As revealed in the Youtube channel of Suraj Brijwasi, a major part of this film has been shot in Sajjangarh, which is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This place is known for its greenery and various tourist locations.

Dhamaal has several scenes that show the various characters of the film trying to get past the jungle to reach Goa to find the treasure for themselves before the rest. While it has been told in the movie that the characters take a short cut to Goa that falls in the jungle, the scenes are said to have been shot in Udaipur. The location is known to be one of the top tourist attractions in the state. It has several tourist spots that attract travellers from all over the world. The place has efficiently provided many locations that suit the various highlight scenes in Dhamaal.

This film has a star cast filled with ace actors such as Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and many more playing all kinds of comic characters in the plot. This film was directed by Indra Kumar and released in 2007. Many scenes from the film are still used as a meme material on social media.

