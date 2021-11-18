'Dhamaka': Ayushmann, Tahira Review Kartik Aaryan's 'thrilling Film' And Performance

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film, Dhamaka. The film is slated for release on Friday, November 19. The actor has been treating fans with glimpses from his forthcoming mystery thriller drama on his official Instagram handle. Ahead of the film's release, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have updated fans that they watched the film on a special Dhamaka screening. They took to their respective Insta handles and shared the reviews.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap share Dhamaka review

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the Netflix movie's poster and wrote, "Watched #dhamaka last night! Whatta dhamakedaar film and performances!" with a yellow heart and praising hands emoticon. Tahira Kashyap also shared her review by writing, "What a lovely, engaging, thrilling, courageous film! Congratulations @kartikaaryan @madhvaniram @netflix_in. must watch!"

About Dhamaka

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the journey of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. The anchor then tries to stop the series of fatal events, as chaos and terror ensue. Arjun takes on his professional responsibility while also dealing with a personal crisis, his wife's life being in danger. The film, which is based on the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live, will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix. Along with Kartik, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

The actor recently shared a glimpse into his on-screen character's personal life with his wife, Soumya, played by Mrunal Thakur, through his favourite song, that recently took over the internet. In the video her uploaded, he can be seen sharing some adorable moments with his on-screen wife, Soumya, who is also in the same professional field as him. The trailer showed fans that Arjun Pathak will have to save the city of Mumbai and its inhabitants, for which his wife's life is at risk.

Earlier, while introducing his character Arjun Pathak, Kartik delivered a monologue in Hindi which roughly translates to, "You must be wondering who's this man on the TV wearing a suit. What a job man! All the time in control, all the time in the spotlight. He must have many fans. Very successful. But did you ever wonder how much he had to lose in order to achieve success? In fact, what are you willing to lose to be successful? Would you lose your character for power? Lose love for money? Break someone's trust for success? How low can you go to reach the top? How much are you willing to lose to have something?"

Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyap/@kartikaaryan