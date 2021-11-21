'Dhamaka' To Screen At IFFI Goa; Kartik Aaryan Recalls His Fanboy Moments At The Fest

Kartik Aaryan-starrer thriller Dhamaka was released on Netflix on Friday and has been receiving reviews from critics and audiences alike. Aaryan's movie is all set to screen at the International Film Festival India (IFFI) taking place in Goa. The 52nd edition of IFFI Goa commenced on Saturday and will take place for nine consecutive days till November 28. The actor took to his Instagram and shared his fanboy moment as he announced the screening of Dhamaka at IFFI.

'Dhamaka' to screen at International Film Festival India Goa

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and announced that his latest movie Dhamaka will be screened at IFFI Goa on Sunday. As he shared the announcement, Kartik said that it was an honour as he used to visit the festival as a fanboy. He wrote, "Its an honour

#Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI, which I always visited as a fanboy[sic]." The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also shared a picture of him flying to Goa to attend the screening.

Kartik's action thriller movie Dhamaka was released on Netflix on November 19 and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. The actor plays the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist, who blew up a bridge. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. The actor recently took to his Instagram and celebrated the ratings the movie received on IMDb and Google reviews.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the movie Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta. As he shared the first poster of his upcoming movie, he wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳 With great pride and honour, we bring to you #Captain India[sic]." Director Hansal Mehta in a statement given to PTI said that the movie will be based on real-life events and will revisit a moment in time where a man went beyond his own pain and sufferings to save thousands. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2.

