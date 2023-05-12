Dhanashree Hails 'legend' Yuzvendra Chahal After He Becomes Leading Wicket Taker In IPL

Dhanashree Verma recently took to social media and penned a sweet note for her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal aka Yuzi. In the latest match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the spinner scripted history and became the highest wicket-taker of all time in the history of the Indian Premier League. The actor-choreographer was elated with her husband achieving the milestone and called him a 'legend'.

Dhanashree shared a photo with "YUZVENDRA CHAHAL 184* wickets. Leading Wicket-Taker in IPL" written on it. The post also features three photos of Yuzi in RR jersey. For the unversed, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore leggie has 184 wickets to his name. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, the choreographer wrote, "You’re a legend Yuzi. Highest wicket taker in Indian Premiere League. I always did call you a legend but you would shy away and today I can proudly say that… and this time with a wide smile on your face. You’ve given me so much joy today thank you. Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal more power to you. Yuzvendra was quick to drop his comment on the post. He wrote, "Thank you wifey, means a lot" with pink hearts. Take a look at her post below.

Dhanashree wears pink outfits to support Yuzi Chahal

Dhanashree turns out to be Yuzvendra Chahal's loudest cheerleader in the stadium. She often attends her husband's matches and joins him on tours. Whenever Yuzi performs well, she screams with joy and gets emotional. Ever since the cricketer joined Rajasthan Royals, Dhanashree started to wear pink outfits and started following the 'pink tradition' to support Yuzi in the stadium. For the uninitiated, pink is the team colour of RR.

More about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzi Chahal

Dhanashree Verma got engaged to Yuzi Chahal in August 2020. In December same year, they got married. Ever since they tied the knot, they have been openly praising each other for their accomplishments.