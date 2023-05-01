Dhanashree Verma, Yuzi Chahal Share An Adorable Moment Before RR Vs MI Match | WATCH

Dhananshree Verma recently attended her cricketer-husband Yuzi Chahal's match. His team Rajasthan Royals was pitted against Mumbai Indians. Now, a video from the couple's cute exchange before the match is doing the rounds on social media.

Before the match, Yuzi and the entire team of RR were leaving the hotel to arrive at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As the bowler noticed Dhanashree while moving outside, he stopped and hugged her tightly. The dancer wished him all the best. The cricketer kissed on her cheeks in return and said, "Thank you". The gesture was loved by the fans, who showered love on the couple. The official Instagram page of Rajasthan Royals shared the video and wrote, "Faves!" with pink hearts. Take a look at the video below.

Dhanashree also shared a selfie with Chahal on social media. In the photo, she wore a pink kurta. On the other hand, the bowler sported his team's Rajasthan Royals jersey. They were all smiles for the photo. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, the choreographer wrote, "Yuzi, Mumbai, and IPL = Set Sunday." Take a look at the photo below:

Dhanashree wears pink outfits to support Yuzi Chahal

Dhanashree Verma is Yuzi Chahal's loudest cheerleader in the stadium. She screams with joy and often gets emotional when the bowler performs well. Ever since Chahal joined Rajasthan Royals, Dhanashree started wearing outfits to the stadium. For the unversed, pink represents the team colour for RR. The choreographer makes sure to follow the 'pink tradition' every time she visits the stadium to cheer for Yuzi.

More about Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzi Chahal got engaged in August 2020. They tied the knot on December 22 of the same year. Ever since the couple got married, they have been vocal about showering love on each other, both on-screen and off-screen.