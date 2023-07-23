Dhanashree Verma Pens Note For Yuzvendra Chahal On His Birthday, Calls Him 'Rab Ka Banda'

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned 33 on Sunday (July 23). Aand on this joyous occasion, he was showered with warm wishes from his teammates and IPL franchises across social media. Adding to the celebrations, his beloved wife, Dhanashree Verma, wrote a heartfelt birthday message for the star cricketer.

3 things you need to know

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal met during the former's dance sessions.

Soon, they fell in love and got engaged in August 2020.

They tied the knot in December of the same year.

'The name I love to say always'

Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram and shared a series of monochrome photos. The photos captured her and Yuzi Chahal's romantic moments. In her heartfelt message, she expressed her love and admiration for her husband. She acknowledged his kind heart and wished him the best in life. The choreographer also mentioned how Yuzvendra's good deeds for others will always bring happiness back into his life.

"Today & everyday is special. Happy birthday. Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda…. Aur humara sabse special person. The name I love to say always… YUZI," she wrote.

More about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzendra Chahal first met each other during the former's dance sessions. Initially, they shared a teacher-student relationship as the cricketer used to learn dance lessons from her. However, soon their bond blossomed into more than 'friendship' after Yuzvendra asked her out for a date.

During the lockdown, the couple grew close to each other. After spending some time together, they fell in love with each other and got engaged in August 2020 followed by a big fat Indian wedding in December 2020. For the unversed, Dhanashree, who is a dentist and a trained dancer from the prestigious Shiamak Davar dance academy, is well-known for her dancing skills and online presence. Yuzvendra, on the other hand is an Indian cricketer.