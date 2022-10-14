Chahal Celebrates Virtual Karwa Chauth With Wife Dhanashree; Fans Call It 'couple Goals'

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is currently preparing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia alongside the Indian squad. Despite being on a different continent, Chahal found a way to celebrate the festival of 'Karwa Chauth' with wife Dhanashree Verma. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen celebrating the festival on virtual mode, which in turn gave major relationship goals to their fans.

In the video, Dhanashree can be seen looking at Yuzvendra’s face before looking at the moon. She then breaks her fast by drinking some water. She donned a red ethnic outfit while performing the Karwa Chauth rituals, while Chahal can be seen dressed in his casuals.

Chahal and Dhanashree celebrate virtual Karwa Chauth: Watch

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree captioned the post as 'India-Australia waala Karwa Chauth' tagging Chahal on the post. The cricketer earlier shared a few glorious pictures with his wife on the micro-blogging platform. The post went viral on social media and received responses from popular personalities like Chris Gayle, Archana Puran Singh, and Neha Kakkar.

Reactions to the video and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram post

More about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020, after announcing their engagement in August of that year. Dhanashree is a popular Youtuber and influencer, known for her dancing skills. She graduated as a dentist and is also a trained dancer from the prestigious Shiamak Davar dance academy.

Earlier this year, the couple was linked with rumors of separation after Dhanashree had removed Chahal from her name on her Instagram handle. As the speculations of a split reached an all-time high, the couple publicly refuted the claims and lashed out at those spreading the rumours.

Yuzvendra Chahal's T20I stats for Team India

Meanwhile, Chahal will be India’s lead spinner in the T20 World Cup 2022 which begins on October 16 with the qualifiers. India will begin their campaign with the clash against Pakistan on October 23, a day after the Super 12 stage kicks off with the clash between Australia and New Zealand. Chahal is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in 2022, with a total of 21 wickets in 19 games.

Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (32) and Harshal Patel (22) have picked up more wickets for India in 2022 than Chahal. The 32-year-old wrist spinner has registered a total of 85 T20I wickets for India, so far in his career. He sits 10th on the all-time list of cricketers to register the most dismissals in T20I cricket.