Dhanashree Verma Cheers Yuzvendra Chahal, Shares Photos From IPL Match

Rajasthan Royals played their first match of the season for this year's Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium In Hyderabad. Dhanashree Verma, wife to Yuzvendra Chahal, was there to support her husband against the Sunrisers. Dhanashree posted stories and a composite post from the event, cheering on husband Yuzvendra for his first match of the season.

Dhanashree's 'perfect pink Sunday'

To cheer on husband Yuzvendra, Dhanashree came dressed in an outfit with pink accents, representing the team colour for Rajasthan Royals. She posted a story ahead of the beginning of the match which shows the team Rajasthan Royals stretching and preparing themselves for the game ahead. She captioned her story, "Let's kickstart!", along with a pink heart emoji.



Once the match concluded, Dhanashree was quick to make a post about team Rajasthan Royal's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. She shared in her brief caption for the post that she absolutely had to be there for the first match of the season for the team. She also congratulated husband Yuzvendra for a stellar performance. Yuzvendra notably crossed 300 wickets in T20 cricket with this match, a mean feat. Dhanashree captioned the post, "To a perfect pink Sunday @rajasthanroyals had to be there for the first game #hallabol Congratulations @yuzi_chahal23 for 303 t20 wickets what a day".



Dhanashree was dressed in team colours. Donning an aztec print baby pink skirt paired with a white button down shirt complete with pink horse motifs, she was all set to cheer Yuzvendra on. She even wore a bright pink hat in one of the pictures she posted.

Yuzvendra Chahal is an international Indian cricketer playing for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket as a leg spin bowler. Chahal also plays for Haryana in domestic cricket. He has been playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League since 2022. He married YouTuber and dance choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2020.