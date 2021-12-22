Dhanush Reveals What Drew Him To 'Atrangi Re'; 'All I Had To Hear Was That...'

Dhanush, who is currently gearing up for the release of his Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, recently revealed what gravitated him towards the film. During a recent talk show, the actor mentioned that the minute he heard that Aanand L Rai was helming the project and that it would be written by Himanshu, he was 'sold'. The upcoming movie, Atrangi Re will also star Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and will get a digital release via Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

The actor revealed during the talk show that he has 'immense faith' in Aanand L Rai and Himanshu. He said, "All I had to hear was that Aanand Rai is making it and Himanshu was writing it and I was sold. Okay, I would do it. I’ll listen to it later. I have immense faith in them and so do they."

Dhanush was 'a little worried' about Sara's role

However, he also acknowledged that he "was a little worried" whether Sara Ali Khan could pull off her role as it was "such a big role" and a "difficult character" to play. "I mean I asked Aanand ji, ‘how many films has she done?’, he told me like two films, or three films at that point of time,” Dhanush said.

However, he praised the director and mentioned he was 'very glad' to be part of the project. He said, "When Himanshu narrated the script to me, I found it to be a very difficult script to be made. But Aanand Rai being Aanand Rai, he's done great magic, and I'm very glad to be a part of this."

This is not the first time the actor is joining hands with Aanand L Rai and had previously worked with him in the 2013 hit film, Raanjhanaa.

Dhanush's co-star, Sara Ali Khan recently penned down a note of gratitude for the actor on social media. She called him the 'most inspiring actor' and mentioned she could not have gone on his journey without his 'selfless help and constant motivation'. She wrote, "Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu. I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course, your delicious sapda 🥘🥘🥘 Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable. (sic)"

(Image: @saraalikhan95/@dhanushkraja/Instagram)