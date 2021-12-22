Dhanush To Announce Title Of His Upcoming Tamil-Telugu Film On December 23

Dhanush, who will soon be seen in the much-awaited Atrangi Re is now gearing up for his next project. The actor headed to Twitter on Wednesday and announced that he will reveal the title of his next film on December 23. The actor also revealed that the upcoming bilingual project will be helmed and written by Venky Atluri, who is known for his work in Toli Prema, Rang De, Mr. Majnu and others. Dhanush's announcement left fans thrilled to know more about his next project.

Dhanush to announce title of his next project on December 23

The actor headed to Twitter and mentioned that his next Tamil film and first direct Telugu film's title will soon be announced on Thursday. He wrote, "My next Tamil film and my first direct Telugu film... title announcement tom Om Namashivaaya". He also uploaded an image along with his tweet, which revealed the exciting announcement that will be made at 9:36 am on December 23. The film will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film .. title announcement tom 🙏🙏 Om Namashivaaya pic.twitter.com/cnaeMXO2h0 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2021

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his Aanand L Rai directorial, Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film will get a digital release via Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. This is now the first time Dhanush will join hands with the director. The duo had previously worked together in the 2013 film, Raanjhanaa.

