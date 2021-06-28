Dhanush Wishes His 'Raanjhanaa' Director Aanand L Rai On His 50th Birthday

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai celebrates his birthday on June 28. Along with several other celebrities, Dhanush wished the director on his 50th birthday. The duo has previously worked together for a Bollywood film and is all set for the release of their second film together. Take a look at Dhanush's birthday wish for his friend and filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday

Dhanush addressed the director as his brother in Hindi and wrote that he should continue to paint magic on and off the screen. He also mentioned that he loved the director a lot. His tweet read, "Happiest birthday mere bhai @aanandlrai .. continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you".

Happiest birthday mere bhai @aanandlrai .. continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you 🤗🤗🤗 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 28, 2021

Reactions to Dhanush's tweet

Reacting to Dhanush's wish for Aanand L Rai, hi fans wrote all things nice. One fan wished the director and asked about their upcoming movie Atrangi Re. Another fan of Dhanush wrote that they want to see Aanand's magic on the screen soon. A fan wished the director and mentioned that they enjoyed watching Raanjhanaa and are eagerly waiting for their next release together. Here are some of the reactions to Dhanush's tweet.

A look at Dhanush and Aanand L Rai's movies together

Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa. The film released on June 21, 2013, and was also dubbed in Tamil and titled Ambikapathy. The actor was seen playing the lead role of Kundan Shankar. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The plot revolved around Kundan, a Hindu boy and Zoya, a Muslim girl's love story. The actors were critically appreciated for their performances.

The duo shot another film together titled Atrangi Re which marks Dhanush' comeback in Bollywood. Dhanush will reportedly be seen playing the role of Omar Bhatt. The film was earlier slated for February 2021 release but was pushed to August 6, 2021, owing to the pandemic. The new release date of the film has not been revealed yet. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman who also composed the music of Raanjhanaa.

