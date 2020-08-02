Dharmendra Deol, Kartik Aaryan Share 'Friendship Anthem' Wishing Their Fans

Celebrating Friendship Day on August 2, scores of Bollywood celebrities recalled fond memories with their friends on social media to mark the occasion. Dharmendra Deol and Kartik Aaryan shared something different — Friendship Anthem. While Deol shared the iconic song from 1975's 'Sholay' — Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, Kartik Aaryan shared 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from his movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' (2018).

It’s a friendship day ✊ love ❤️ you friends . pic.twitter.com/SyC5VtFZkv — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 2, 2020

BOLLYWOOD STARS WISHING FRIENDSHIP DAY

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday recommended few fun movies that are in for a perfect watch on Friendship Day. Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a retro-style video montage that had posters of many Bollywood movies, which are widely appreciated for defining the theme of friendship. "#ArjunKapoor recommends Friendship Day special," he wrote, as the 35-year-old actor suggested movies, starting from '3 idiots' to 'Sholay' to 'Dil Chahta Hai' to 'Rang De Basanti' to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

While 'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback picture with his batchmates to celebrate the Friendship Day. He posted a monochrome collage picture with his batchmates from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology on Instagram 2005 batch, as cited in his captions.

Friendship Day: Ayushmann Khurrana went 'bald' much before 'Bala', reveals sweet anecdote

(with ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.