Friendship Day: Ayushmann Khurrana went 'bald' much before 'Bala', reveals sweet anecdote

The bond of friendship is being celebrated across the world in the past week. After International Friendship Day a few days ago, the day to honour the strong relations with friends was also celebrated in India on Sunday. Even the celebrities of the film industry shared their special moments on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s post on Friendship Day

Ayushmann Khurrana’s post was dedicated to his friends, who were also his co-actors, much before he made it big in the film industry. One of them is a known face, Rochak Kohli, who the actor has collaborated on numerous songs like Pani Da Rang, Saddi Gali, and more.

The Gulabo Sitabo star recalled how the duo were a part of a group called Aagaaz and had gone bald for a college play Kumaraswami, that too during the ‘peak winters of Chandigarh.’ Ayushmann wrote that he was blessed to have such ‘great friends’ and called them his ‘pillars of strength.’

The actor also had a special note for Rochak, recalling how they had been friends from 8th grade. He wrote that both being inclined towards creative arts and ‘crazily passionate’ about music, their bond has been strong through ‘thick and thin.’ He also shared that he realised the importance of human connections in the COVID-19 pandemic, and stated that he was blessed to be in touch with close to 40 batchmates, calling it a ‘blessing.’

Here’s the post

Ayushmann’s ‘bald’ story

Ayushmann had featured in the film Bala, last year that had traced the story of a balding man. The film was a success at the box office, and earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann recently signed Abhishek Kapoor’s film. He is also set to reunite with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha's for a new venture.

The actor was seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which was the first major Bollywood movie to release on a streaming platform.

