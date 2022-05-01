Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital; Veteran Actor Was Admitted Due To Back Pain

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai four days back. The actor who's known for doing popular films like Sholay, Apne, Dharam Veer and more, was reportedly admitted four days back due to back pain issues that he developed while shooting for his film. However, after the complete treatment, the actor was discharged from the hospital an hour ago.

As per Republic Media Network's source, the 86-year-old actor was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital four days back but has been discharged now. "Since Dharam ji was shooting for his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and he was bit overworked and and exercising made him little unwell. That’s why he went to Breach Candy hospital for a checkup and was admitted as well but not in ICU . He was discharged today and is now resting at home," a source told Republic Media Network.

The actor also took to his social media handle to inform his fans about the same. Have a look at the video here:

Dharmendra on the work front

On the professional front, the Bollywood megastar has a couple of movies lined up in his kitty. He will be next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the makers of the upcoming film have been shooting rigorously in Delhi. The film will bring back the famous Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, while Dharmendra will star in a pivotal role. Apart from this, he will also star in Apne 2, which is a sequel to the popular 2007 film. The film will also be joined by the Sholey actor's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol.

Image: Instagram/@aapkadharam