Dharmendra Has Hilarious Take On His 'chakki Peesing' Dialogue From 'Sholay'; Watch

Sholay undoubtedly remains one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema, and its dialogues still echo freshly in the minds of audiences across the country. From the epic duo of Jai-Veeru, Hema Malini's Basanti to Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur, the Ramesh Sippy directorial had a phenomenal ensemble cast. Veteran legend Dharmendra recently recreated his iconic 'chakki peesing' dialogue from the film, but with an interesting twist.

The actor could be seen making the most of his cycling session which included grinding flour. The exercise equipment had a grinder mounted on it which aided Dharmendra in doing the deed as he quipped "Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye". The hilarious video not only drew reactions from his fans but also his daughter Esha Deol.

Dharmendra recreates his iconic dialogue from Sholay

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the actor uploaded the video where he can be seen clad in a white tracksuit as he exercises on the cycling bike. He then looks at the camera to address his fans," Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye. Love you all." For the caption, he wrote, "Cycling ,cycling, cycling and …..chakki peeecing …. and peecing …..and peecing ….Haha." Take a look.

The post drew amazing reactions from his fans, with one calling him, "86 year old young boy", while another mentioned Paaji, you're great. His daughter Esha Deol also posted a string of emoticons on his post to which latter reacted by stating," @imeshadeol So happy to know you liked it. Love you."

In another recent instance from his social media interactions, the actor spoke about his travel diaries, noting that he was earlier shooting in Delhi post which he joined his son Sunny Deol in Himachal Pradesh. With COVID cases increasing exponentially across the globe, Dharmendra further urged his fans to take care.

More on Dharmendra's work front

The veteran will be seen in the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks the reunion of Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie that took about 50 days to complete is all set to hit the theatres in February 2023.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @DHIRAJMARSHAINY/ @AAPKADHARAM)