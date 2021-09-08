Dharmendra Is 'romancing The Camera' In BTS Clip From 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Veteran superstar Dharmendra never ceases to impress his fans with his thriving energy and love for filmmaking after all these decades. The actor is back on the silver screen with the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shooting for which has commenced. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 8, the actor shared a fun BTS video of him from the sets, in which he can be seen addressing his audience, as he sips on a cup of tea.

Along with the Gully Boy duo and the Sholay actor, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Last month Alia Bhatt gave fans a sneak peek of preparations behind starting the shooting of the film, in which the leading duo appeared in their costumes as they rehearse for their roles and click pictures. The film is slated to release sometime in 2022.

Dharmendra shares BTS clip from upcoming film's sets

In the sweet video, Dharmendra is seen greeting his fans amid the hustle-bustle from the sets, as he further states, "Enjoying my shooting... Having tea... really good to be here.. lots of love..Cheers!", he raises his cup. His caption read, "Friends, with his blessings 👋 and your good wishes Romancing the camera 🎥 for Rocky are Rani ki prem Kahani 💕💕💕💕💕🍀". Take a look.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Alia and Ranveer Singh's second collaboration. There also have been several reports that the duo will star in n Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, which will be a full-fledged musical revolving around the life of two singers.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen in the sequel of the 2007 Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Apne, titled Apne 2. The movie will also star his grandsons. The Anil Sharma directorial has completed filming and is slated to release around April next year.

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shoot of Darlings in which she will be seen alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Her interesting film lineup includes SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. She is set to star alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra along with sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in sports drama 83 alongside his wife Deepika Padukone as well as Circus and Sooryavanshi.

(IMAGE- @AAPKADHARAM/ TWITTER)