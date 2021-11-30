Dharmendra Poses With Ranveer, Alia On 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Sets; Shares Pic

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to his social media to share a glimpse into his time on the sets while filming for the upcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The movie will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh marking their second collaboration after the critically acclaimed movie Gully Boy in 2019. The hype around the movie was intensified after the makers announced the official release date along with its first look.

Dharmendra with Ranveer and Alia on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's sets

Taking to his Instagram on November 30, the 85-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets of the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the picture, the veteran actor sported a white sweater and a black hat. The photo also included the rest of the cast of the movie including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Shabana Azmi.

In the caption, the veteran actor talked about receiving immense love and respect from the team. This led him to forget about the fact that he was working with a new team. He wrote, ''Dosto , Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon (Friends, I received so much love, affection and respect from everyone. I never felt like I was working with a new unit)"

Earlier, the actor had shared a video of himself 'romancing the camera' on the sets of the film. In the video, he can be seen holding a mug in his hands as he admitted having fun on the shoot. He shared the video with the caption, ''Friends, with his blessings 👋 and your good wishes Romancing the camera 🎥 for Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani (sic)''

More on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to announce the release date of the movie and also shared a compilation of BTS pictures and videos from the sets. The movie that took about 50 days to complete is all set to hit the theatres in February 2023. She shared the post with the caption, ''Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete❤️ (sic)''

(Image: @aapkadharam/@aliabhatt/@ranveersingh/Instagram)