Dharmendra Recalls Fond Memories With Shashikala, Says, 'She Was Gem Of A Person'

Veteran actor Shashikala’s passing away has left a void in the film fraternity. Among the many celebrities who are mourning the death of the actor, actor Dharmendra grieved when he heard Shashikala is no more. During a conversation with SpotboyE, the actor went on to recall some fond memories with Shashikala as they have done some of their best work together. During the conversation, Dharmendra revealed that he cannot remember all the films they worked on together. But three of his most favourite films are Anupama, Devar and Phool Aur Patthar as they had Shashikala in very prominent roles.

He went on to say that she was his senior and had appeared in a number of films when he first began his career. He also believes that their first film was Anpadh, in which Mala Sinha played the title role and which is remembered to this day for Madan Mohan Saab- Lataji's melodies. He revealed that he was a nervous semi-newcomer and it was Shashikala who put him at ease as she said, ‘Ae Dharam, aao hamare saath khana khao,’ (Dharam, come and join me in having a meal). He said that such warmth from a senior is never forgotten and she also taught him to be nice to newcomers.

Dharmendra further revealed that Shashikala was typecast as a vamp and her most famous role as a vamp was with him in the much-acclaimed film Phool Aur Patthar where her song Zindagi Mein Pyar Karna Seekh Le became a big hit especially the catchphrase ‘Phishigala phishigala’. He went on to say that Hrishikesh Mukherjee changed her image in Anupama, one of his favourite films. He commented that she was pleasant in a positive role and wondered why she didn't play more positive roles.

The actor also stated that Shashikala was a gem of a person in real life and that he regrets losing contact with her. He revealed that she had left the film industry entirely and relocated to Pune with her family. He also added that she did not have to die alone, as fine actor, Lalita Pawarji, whose body was discovered in her home days after her death. He concluded by saying that fame is nice, but family comes first.

Source: SpotboyE, Image Source: Dharmendra, Adnan Sami Instagram