Dharmendra Shares A Scenic Morning View From His Farmhouse, Watch Video

Sholay superstar Dharmendra often shares various photos and videos from his everyday life, on his social media handles, while interacting with his fans. The actor recently shared a very heavenly clip of a scenic early morning view from his farmhouse. In the video, Dharmendra was seen specifically pointing at the moon as the sun rose and filled the sky with bright colours.

Dharmendra's Instagram video displays another peaceful view

On June 2, 2021, Dharmendra took to social media platforms to post the idyllic video. The morning sky in it can be seen filled with various shades of blues and yellows as clouds prevailed during the sunrise. Dharmendra's Instagram video also briefly showcased some parts of the exteriors of his farmhouse, which appeared to be surrounded by lots of mountains.

Countless blooming flowers and the trees nearby contrasted the sky with bright shades of pink, green, and white. When the camera panned towards the actor, who was standing by his house, he was seen pointing at the bright moon in the sky, which was still there early in the morning, whilst the sun was rising. Dharmendra was also seen massaging his head with oil as he stood by to soak in the view.

The actor shares his tips about oil massages

“Almond oil massage is good in the morning,” he wrote in the caption, as he wished everyone a good morning. Audible in the background of the clip are birds chirping away early in the morning. Seen behind him, around the entrance of the house were several potted plants with colourful flowers as well.

Witnessing views via Dharmendra's videos

Time and again, Dharmendra's videos on the social networking platform have showcased similar pleasant views that the actor has witnessed at his farmhouse. In another such video of his, the sky was seen in bright shades of orange, yellow, pink, and purple. Dharmendra gradually panned the camera to give his fans a proper experience of the vibrant view he was looking at himself.

A legendary veteran actor, Dharmendra has also shared numerous memorable instances, clips, and experiences from his younger days of his professional life. Dharmendra's movies are one of the key things that he bonds over with his followers online. Fans always voice their love for the different characters he posts about that he once played in his films.

