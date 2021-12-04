Dharmendra Shares Throwback Video Of 'emotional Moment' With Grandson Karan Deol; Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra is known for expressing his love for his sons, Sunny and Bobby, as well as grandson Karan Deol on his social media. Often sharing videos and photos with his family, the actor recently showered love and blessings on Karan as he is set to appear in the upcoming crime comedy titled Velle with his uncle Abhay Deol. Check out Dharmendra's latest post giving a glimpse into his heartwarming relationship with Karan Deol.

Dharmendra shares throwback video with Karan Deol

Taking to his Twitter account on November 4, the 85-year-old actor shared a throwback video of his guest appearance in the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane alongside Sunny and Karan Deol as well as Madhuri Dixit. The episode was dedicated to paying a tribute to the veteran actor as all the contestants danced to the actor's popular songs.

During the episode, an emotional moment occured between Dharmendra and his grandson Karan Deol which the former shared on his Twitter. In the video, the duo showed a moment of affection on stage as the veteran actor is seen hugging his grandson. In the caption, Dharmendra celebrated their emotional moment by writing, ''From Manish, A clip With love to every grandfather and grandson. An emotional moment with traditional values''

From Manish, A clip With love to every grandfather and grandson. An emotional moment with traditional values 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 4, 2021

More on Dharmendra and Karan Deol

As mentioned earlier, the young star is all set to appear in the upcoming crime comedy titled Velle with his uncle Abhay Deol which is set to hit the theatres on December 10. The veteran actor recently shared a post dedicated to his grandson where he wrote, ''My darling Karan, with love 💕💕💕💕💕💕to you all …… ,”my loving family, my Fan N Friends ……….God willing 🙏 I will give my best to keep everyone Happy 🤗 need your blessings ''

On the work front, the veteran actor is all set to appear in the upcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He shared an update on the same by posting a BTS picture from the sets of the movie and wrote, ''Dosto , Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon''

