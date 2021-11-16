'Dhokha': R Madhavan Announces End Of Shoot Schedule For Aparshakti Co-starrer

R Madhavan, on Tuesday, took to his verified Instagram handle and shared an update with his Insta family. He dropped a poster of his highly-anticipated film, Dhokha Round D Corner, which is helmed by Kookie Gulati, and revealed that he has wrapped up the shooting for the film.

The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and also marks the debut of playback singer Khushali Kumar.

R Madhavan wraps up shoot schedule of Dhokha Round D Corner

Taking to the photo-sharing site, R Madhavan shared the film's poster on his IG story. Atop he wrote, "A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar. Directed by Kookie Gulati. A 2022 release!" The filmmaker, Kookie Gulati, and Aparshakti Khurana also took their respective social media handles and announced the same.

A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner.#Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar.🎬

Directed by Kookie Gulati. A 2022 release! pic.twitter.com/X4W6ngQL3N — Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) November 16, 2021

Helmed by Gulati, who is known for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer financial thriller drama, The Big Bull, the suspense thriller went on floor in the month of January this year. It is slated for a theatrical release next year. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar's label, T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan will also be seen alongside Surveen Chawla in a brand new series, Decoupled on Netflix. The first official trailer of Decoupled sees R Madhavan as Arya and Surveen Chawla as Shruti trying to fix their lives while being in a troubled marriage. The trailer begins with Arya and Shruti, a separating couple, talking about marriage. The clip then introduces their characters fighting about their relationship.

As the pair decide to separate, they make some ground rules and allow each other to see other people. Despite falling out of love, they decide to stay in the same house for their daughter. It also forces them to rethink their relationship. The trailer concludes on a hilarious note with Apara Jariwala defining marriage. She says, "Actually you've fallen out of love with your husband. And yet you are going to stay in the same house for the sake of the child. But that's called marriage." The funny yet filled with drama trailer has already left fans excited about the show.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy/Twitter/@aparshakti