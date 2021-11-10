'Decoupled': R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla Join Hands For Netflix's New Series; Watch Trailer

The OTT platform Netflix has several shows and films planned for this year's end. The streaming service has also come up with a brand new series starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in an unstable marriage. The streaming giant recently unveiled the show's first look and gave insights into the drama and comedy the show will unfold.

The first official trailer of Decoupled sees R Madhavan as Arya and Surveen Chawla as Shruti trying to fix their lives while being in a troubled marriage. The trailer begins with Arya and Shruti, a separating couple, talking about marriage. The clip then introduces their characters fighting about their relationship. As they decide to separate, they make some ground rules and allow each other to see other people. Despite falling out of love, they decide to stay in the same house for their daughter. It also forces them to rethink their relationship. The trailer concludes on a hilarious note with Apara Jariwala defining marriage. She says, "Actually you've fallen out of love with your husband. And yet you are going to stay in the same house for the sake of the child. But that's called marriage." The funny yet filled with drama trailer has already left fans excited about the show.

More about Decoupled

Netflix announced Decoupled earlier this year. The show stars R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles, while Apara Mehta and Akash Khurana are in supporting roles. The show's official synopsis reads, "A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impeding divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world." Decoupled will start streaming from 17 December.

Madhavan and Surveen Chawla on their new show

Decupled will mark R Madhavan's return to digital platform after his 2018's Breathe. Talking about the show, earlier this year, the actor revealed he was delighted to be back in Mumbai for shooting. He wrapped up the show's shoot by July. On the other hand, Surveen Chawla was also amused to be a part of the show. Sharing her first look, she wrote, "Looks like Netflix heard me when I said I'd like one large comedy! Super excited to announce that I will be a part of a new series called Decoupled! There'll be lots of laughs, fun characters and multiple reasons to smile."

