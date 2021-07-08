Dhvani Bhanushali Inaugurates COVID Isolation Centre For Underprivileged With Mumbai Mayor

Several celebrities are stepping out in these uncertain times to help people in need, and one such celeb is pop sensation and singer Dhvani Bhanushali. The singer was recently present to inaugurate Mumbai’s most hygienic, professionally managed, and free-of-cost COVID care Isolation centre. The isolation centre has been named as International Students Hostel Isolation Centre,’ for the under-privileged and is set up by Ashia – Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM.

Dhvani Bhanushali inaugurates COVID center in Mumbai

Apart from Dhvani Bhanushali, Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar was also present at the launch event. The 140-bed centre will be open free of cost to any covid-positive patient with mild or moderate symptoms, who are underprivileged and don’t have the means to isolate themselves at their home. It has 70 rooms with twin beds and a private bathroom in each room. Viral Bhayani shared pictures from the launch where Dhvani can be seen lighting the lamp with the Mayor. In another picture, she can be seen understanding more about the initiative while visiting the centre.

“An isolation covid centre which is free of cost for the underprivileged by Aparna Shah's ASHIA - HOPE FOR LIFE FOUNDATION was inaugurated by none other than the youth icon Dhvani Bhanushali and the Honorable Mayor Of Mumbai, Smt Kishori Pednekar,” Viral Bhayani wrote. According to The Live Nagpur, the centre has 70 rooms with twin beds and a private bathroom in each room, making it suitable for both geriatric and pediatric patients. The centre will be fully equipped with a medical staff comprising of Doctors and Nurses, coupled with oxygen cylinders and an ambulance on standby if any patients’ health worsens.

Dhvani Bhanushali, who has been at the forefront to help those suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has set an example for the youth with her exemplary work. Dhvani at the event shared her thoughts on how the pandemic has affected the world across all nations and it is the underprivileged who are suffering a lot. The Radha singer shared that this COVID centre is something that will benefit people in a long run and will surely make a difference.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/DHVANIBHANUSHALI22/Instagram

