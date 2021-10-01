Actor Dia Mirza, who is an avid environmentalist, was recently conferred with the ‘Champions Of Change’ award. The actor received a prestigious award from Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. She took to Twitter and shared a picture where she can be seen receiving the award and advocated people to be ‘champion of change.’

The actor called it a ‘wonderful motivation’ and wrote, “Thank you for this honour #ChampionsOfChange. A wonderful motivation! Award is conferred by H.E.#BhagatSinghKoshiyari, Hon'ble Governor, Maharashtra India Flag of India. Every one of us must become a champion of change to ensure we create an equitable world for people and planet[sic].” The actor received the honour from the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Government of India.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a yellow saree while looking graceful as she smiles and receives the honour from the governor. In fact, Dia was elected as the UN Environment Goodwill Envoy for India only in 2017. Her tenure has now been extended to 2022. Under the Champions of Change award, 115 people from different fields who have made positive efforts in the interest of society were selected for the honor.

Her fans were quick to hail the actor for her thoughts on social change. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Party popper U deserve this much earlier.” Another user congratulated the actor and wrote, “A BIG congratulations to you, Dia. Much deserved honor.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Congrats Clapping hands sign you are deserved for this honour Ji.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Truly deserving. Many congrats.”

Dia Mirza recently participated in the Global Citizen Live event in which she spoke about climate change. She spoke about adopting steps to help achieve goals to maintain a healthy balance between the planet and humans. Meanwhile, Dia, who welcomed her son Avyaan on May 14, shared the first-ever picture of him earlier this month and penned an emotional note marking their new beginning. The Sanju actress married Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy.

