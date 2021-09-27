Dia Mirza Reacts To Instagram User Who Asked How Much She Charged For Global Citizen Event

Actor Dia Mirza who is currently embracing motherhood to her newborn son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi recently participated in the Global Citizen Live event. An avid environmentalist, the actor has always been vocal about how humans can collectively and individually choose to preserve, protect and restore the environment. Dia recently took to Instagram and shared a video from the event where she was heard addressing social issues like poverty, inequality, injustice, and climate change at the live event.

While captioning the video, she wrote, “#GlobalCitizenLiveMumbai #DefendThePlanet. Thank you, Global Citizen, for bringing us all together to #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people!!! What an extraordinary display of humanity. As always, it was an honour and privilege. Thank you, @priyankachopra, for bringing us together. When we come together united as one people, can we truly bring about the change we need to combat man-made #ClimateChange! Let’s all take steps to compel our governments, industry, and institutions to #ActNow #ForPeopleForPlanet and achieve.”

Dia Mirza responds to the troll asking the amount she charged for the event

Soon after the video, one of the users took to the comment section and asked the Thappad actor how much she charged to be a part of the event. Dia Mirza replied subtly to the user and wrote, “ Nothing.” The actor had shot for the event last week. She had shared a post on Instagram after shooting for Global Citizen Live and penned a special message for her son. “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for that 4hrs Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my Jaan (sic),” she wrote then.

Meanwhile, Dia, who welcomed her son Avyaan on May 14, shared the first-ever picture of him earlier this month and penned an emotional note marking their new beginning. The Sanju actress married Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy.

Image: Instagram/@DiaMirzaofficial